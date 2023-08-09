Dhampur Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 782.90 crore, up 12.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 782.90 crore in June 2023 up 12.81% from Rs. 693.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.18 crore in June 2023 up 26.53% from Rs. 35.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.48 crore in June 2023 up 14.64% from Rs. 83.29 crore in June 2022.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 6.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.38 in June 2022.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 279.80 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.42% returns over the last 6 months and 22.88% over the last 12 months.