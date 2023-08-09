English
    Dhampur Sugar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 783.42 crore, up 11.39% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 783.42 crore in June 2023 up 11.39% from Rs. 703.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.35 crore in June 2023 up 15.39% from Rs. 39.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.71 crore in June 2023 up 10.15% from Rs. 86.89 crore in June 2022.

    Dhampur Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 6.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.92 in June 2022.

    Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 279.80 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.42% returns over the last 6 months and 22.88% over the last 12 months.

    Dhampur Sugar Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations783.42671.44703.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations783.42671.44703.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials352.75765.46335.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.606.306.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks261.91-289.48220.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.7922.1517.65
    Depreciation13.4315.7012.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.8962.6341.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.0588.6869.56
    Other Income1.233.575.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.2892.2574.64
    Interest14.2410.7217.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.0481.5357.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.0481.5357.41
    Tax22.6320.8418.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.4160.6939.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.4160.6939.30
    Minority Interest-0.06-0.14--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.3560.5539.30
    Equity Share Capital66.3866.3866.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.839.105.92
    Diluted EPS6.839.105.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.839.105.92
    Diluted EPS6.839.105.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 9, 2023

