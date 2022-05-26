DFM Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.55 crore, up 6.85% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DFM Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 141.55 crore in March 2022 up 6.85% from Rs. 132.48 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.83 crore in March 2022 down 1747.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2022 down 284.46% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2021.
DFM Foods shares closed at 229.70 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.76% returns over the last 6 months and -33.83% over the last 12 months.
|DFM Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|141.55
|155.33
|132.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|141.55
|155.33
|132.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.85
|101.08
|79.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.45
|-2.24
|-1.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.92
|16.67
|13.71
|Depreciation
|3.39
|3.30
|3.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|16.37
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.93
|26.10
|34.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.99
|-5.95
|2.73
|Other Income
|1.36
|1.35
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.63
|-4.60
|3.96
|Interest
|2.08
|2.08
|2.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.71
|-6.68
|1.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.71
|-6.68
|1.37
|Tax
|-4.88
|-1.61
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.83
|-5.07
|0.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.83
|-5.07
|0.90
|Equity Share Capital
|10.05
|10.05
|10.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|-1.00
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|-1.00
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|-1.00
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|-1.00
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
