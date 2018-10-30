Dena Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 725.63 crore, up 20.8% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 725.63 crore in September 2018 up 20.8% from Rs. 600.67 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 416.70 crore in September 2018 down 125.22% from Rs. 185.02 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 441.90 crore in September 2018 up 11.21% from Rs. 397.35 crore in September 2017.

Dena Bank shares closed at 15.65 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.54% returns over the last 6 months and -43.71% over the last 12 months.