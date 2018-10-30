Dena Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 725.63 crore, up 20.8% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dena Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 725.63 crore in September 2018 up 20.8% from Rs. 600.67 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 416.70 crore in September 2018 down 125.22% from Rs. 185.02 crore in September 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 441.90 crore in September 2018 up 11.21% from Rs. 397.35 crore in September 2017.
Dena Bank shares closed at 15.65 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.54% returns over the last 6 months and -43.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dena Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,423.98
|1,502.65
|1,484.61
|(b) Income on Investment
|702.81
|691.30
|653.34
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|5.44
|4.46
|29.70
|(d) Others
|47.50
|50.21
|54.42
|Other Income
|357.28
|161.39
|386.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|1,454.10
|1,505.88
|1,621.40
|Employees Cost
|423.40
|418.46
|376.27
|Other Expenses
|217.61
|225.71
|213.81
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|441.90
|259.96
|397.35
|Provisions And Contingencies
|867.83
|1,118.75
|736.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-425.93
|-858.79
|-339.31
|Tax
|-9.23
|-137.08
|-154.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-416.70
|-721.71
|-185.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-416.70
|-721.71
|-185.02
|Equity Share Capital
|2,259.05
|2,259.05
|993.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|5,850.73
|5,850.73
|5,799.52
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|80.74
|80.74
|70.04
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|-3.19
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|-3.19
|-1.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|-3.19
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|-3.19
|-1.86
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|16,140.39
|15,866.11
|13,201.27
|ii) Net NPA
|6,902.38
|6,704.31
|7,510.97
|i) % of Gross NPA
|23.64
|22.69
|17.23
|ii) % of Net NPA
|11.70
|11.04
|10.61
|Return on Assets %
|-1.44
|-2.43
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited