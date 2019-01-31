Dena Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 630.96 crore, down 9.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dena Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 630.96 crore in December 2018 down 9.81% from Rs. 699.57 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 178.47 crore in December 2018 up 53.04% from Rs. 380.07 crore in December 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 226.36 crore in December 2018 down 26.88% from Rs. 309.59 crore in December 2017.
Dena Bank shares closed at 12.65 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -49.60% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dena Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,321.64
|1,423.98
|1,534.14
|(b) Income on Investment
|682.41
|702.81
|648.77
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|5.19
|5.44
|9.42
|(d) Others
|43.73
|47.50
|67.45
|Other Income
|239.98
|357.28
|216.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|1,422.01
|1,454.10
|1,560.21
|Employees Cost
|427.55
|423.40
|409.14
|Other Expenses
|217.03
|217.61
|197.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|226.36
|441.90
|309.59
|Provisions And Contingencies
|414.06
|867.83
|1,099.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-187.70
|-425.93
|-789.88
|Tax
|-9.23
|-9.23
|-409.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-178.47
|-416.70
|-380.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-178.47
|-416.70
|-380.07
|Equity Share Capital
|2,259.05
|2,259.05
|1,130.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|5,850.73
|5,850.73
|5,799.52
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|80.74
|80.74
|61.53
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-1.84
|-3.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-1.84
|-3.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-1.84
|-3.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-1.84
|-3.43
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|12,998.46
|16,140.39
|14,168.78
|ii) Net NPA
|6,142.47
|6,902.38
|7,564.20
|i) % of Gross NPA
|19.77
|23.64
|19.56
|ii) % of Net NPA
|10.44
|11.70
|11.52
|Return on Assets %
|-0.63
|-1.44
|-1.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited