Dena Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 630.96 crore, down 9.81% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 630.96 crore in December 2018 down 9.81% from Rs. 699.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 178.47 crore in December 2018 up 53.04% from Rs. 380.07 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 226.36 crore in December 2018 down 26.88% from Rs. 309.59 crore in December 2017.

Dena Bank shares closed at 12.65 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -49.60% over the last 12 months.