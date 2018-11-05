Deltron Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 129.07% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2018 up 129.07% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018 down 13.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2017.