Delta Corp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.71 crore, up 5712.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.71 crore in September 2021 up 5712.07% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021 up 73.29% from Rs. 18.83 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021 up 81% from Rs. 15.00 crore in September 2020.

Delta Corp shares closed at 272.30 on October 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.62% returns over the last 6 months and 155.44% over the last 12 months.