    Deep Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.77 crore, up 14.95% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.77 crore in March 2023 up 14.95% from Rs. 76.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.36 crore in March 2023 up 31.95% from Rs. 17.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.61 crore in March 2023 up 32.15% from Rs. 30.73 crore in March 2022.

    Deep Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.53 in March 2022.

    Deep Ind shares closed at 184.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.07% returns over the last 6 months and 83.09% over the last 12 months.

    Deep Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.7792.7176.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.7792.7176.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.5444.2436.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.436.405.81
    Depreciation6.897.716.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.585.355.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3329.0122.04
    Other Income6.391.932.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.7230.9524.73
    Interest2.650.910.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.0730.0423.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.0730.0423.87
    Tax7.717.746.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.3622.3017.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.3622.3017.70
    Equity Share Capital32.0032.0032.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.656.975.53
    Diluted EPS3.656.975.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.656.975.53
    Diluted EPS3.656.975.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:17 am