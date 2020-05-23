App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCB Bank Q4 profit falls 29% to Rs 69 crore as provisions trebled due to COVID-19; NPAs rise

Provisions and contingencies shot up 240 percent year-on-year to Rs 118.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020, including Rs 63 crore related to COVID-19 regulatory package provisions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender DCB Bank on May 23 reported a 28.6 percent year-on-year decline in March quarter profit at Rs 68.76 crore, impacted largely by spike in provisions due to COVID-19 crisis.

The profitability was supported by lower tax cost, and higher other income and pre-provision operating profit.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 7.6 percent to Rs 323.7 crore compared to the year-ago period, with 8 percent YoY growth in net advances.

Close

Net advances increased to Rs 25,345 crore at the end of March 2020, from Rs 23,568 crore in March 2019, while deposits grew by 7 percent to Rs 30,370 crore, DCB Bank said in its BSE filing.

related news

Provisions and contingencies shot up 240 percent year-on-year to Rs 118.24 crore in the quarter-ended March 2020, including Rs 63 crore related to COVID-19 regulatory package provisions. The sequential increase in total provisions was 100.4 percent.

Asset quality weakened during the March quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances rising 31 basis points sequentially to 2.46 percent and net NPA climbing 13 bps QoQ to 1.16 percent.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

"As of March 2020, the net restructured standard advances were approximately Rs 237 crore - commercial vehicle at Rs 135 crore, SME+MSME at Rs 43 crore, mortgages at Rs 43 crore, corporate at Rs 11 crore and others at Rs 5 crore," bank said.

Non-interest income increased 10.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 109.88 crore and pre-provision operating profit rose 14.5 percent to Rs 212.08 crore in quarter ended March 2020.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 23, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #Business #DCB Bank #earnings #markets #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Several drugs under trial for COVID-19, remdesivir leading contender: Scientists

Several drugs under trial for COVID-19, remdesivir leading contender: Scientists

Railways Ministry Press Conference LIVE: Around 2,600 trains to run in next 10 days

Railways Ministry Press Conference LIVE: Around 2,600 trains to run in next 10 days

Coronavirus lockdown: 12 held for offering prayer inside house in Uttar Pradesh

Coronavirus lockdown: 12 held for offering prayer inside house in Uttar Pradesh

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.