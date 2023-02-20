DB Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 2232.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 2232.9% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.54 crore in December 2022 up 198.1% from Rs. 24.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.71 crore in December 2022 up 359.71% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

DB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2021.

DB Realty shares closed at 69.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.41% returns over the last 6 months and -38.48% over the last 12 months.