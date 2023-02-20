English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DB Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 2232.9% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 2232.9% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.54 crore in December 2022 up 198.1% from Rs. 24.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.71 crore in December 2022 up 359.71% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

    DB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2021.

    DB Realty shares closed at 69.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.41% returns over the last 6 months and -38.48% over the last 12 months.

    DB Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.082.500.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.082.500.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.662.69--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.66-2.69-3.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.840.31
    Depreciation0.040.049.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.157.1223.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.89-5.50-30.02
    Other Income46.5623.156.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.6717.65-23.11
    Interest2.572.850.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.1114.81-23.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.1114.81-23.14
    Tax9.564.790.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.5410.02-24.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.5410.02-24.00
    Equity Share Capital342.06342.06243.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.37-0.99
    Diluted EPS0.680.34-0.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.37-0.99
    Diluted EPS0.680.34-0.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #DB Realty #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am