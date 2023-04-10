Dabur India: What’s ailing this FMCG major?

As per the investor update, DIL expects some short-term pressures as it is restructuring the distribution network in key international markets and investing more in brands

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights India revenue growth in mid-single digits International growth impacted Lowest operating margins in last 34 quarters Rural recovery critical before turning constructive Dabur India’s (DIL, CMP: Rs 526; Market Capitalisation: Rs 93,168 crore) March ’23 quarter update suggests that both urban and rural markets in India showed a slight improvement quarter on quarter, although it falls short of a full recovery. Urban markets have returned to positive volume growth, while rural markets continued to remain muted. On a consolidated basis, DIL is likely to report...