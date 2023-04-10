English
    Dabur India: What’s ailing this FMCG major?

    Muted rural markets and lower growth in the healthcare vertical are impacting earnings growth

    Nandish Shah
    April 10, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
    As per the investor update, DIL expects some short-term pressures as it is restructuring the distribution network in key international markets and investing more in brands

    Highlights India revenue growth in mid-single digits International growth impacted Lowest operating margins in last 34 quarters Rural recovery critical before turning constructive Dabur India’s (DIL, CMP: Rs 526; Market Capitalisation: Rs 93,168 crore) March ’23 quarter update suggests that both urban and rural markets in India showed a slight improvement quarter on quarter, although it falls short of a full recovery. Urban markets have returned to positive volume growth, while rural markets continued to remain muted. On a consolidated basis, DIL is likely to report...

