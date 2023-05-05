English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dabur India: Subdued quarter, demand recovery likely to be gradual

    Revival of demand in rural markets remains critical to Dabur's fortunes

    Nandish Shah
    Neha Gupta
    May 05, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
    Dabur India: Subdued quarter, demand recovery likely to be gradual

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Results below expectations Recovery in margins likely Savings from gross margins to be invested partly for advertisement spend Investors to remain on the sidelines, we remain neutral The Q4FY23 quarter results of Dabur India (DIL; CMP: Rs 530; Market capitalisation: Rs 93,983 crore) were impacted by the slowdown in rural markets and healthcare categories. On a consolidated basis, advertisement and publicity expenditure stood at 6 percent of revenues, which is one of the lowest levels witnessed in the last two decades. March 2023 quarter results India...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed on the fence

      May 4, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s dependence on trade with China is a risk, unseasonal rains wreaks hav...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers