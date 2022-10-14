English
    Cyient Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 516.60 crore, up 20.31% Y-o-Y

    October 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

    Net Sales at Rs 516.60 crore in September 2022 up 20.31% from Rs. 429.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.50 crore in September 2022 down 42.19% from Rs. 83.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.80 crore in September 2022 down 28.35% from Rs. 135.10 crore in September 2021.

    Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.67 in September 2021.

    Cyient shares closed at 772.65 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.45% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations516.60508.80429.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations516.60508.80429.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost302.20274.30225.00
    Depreciation29.6028.5024.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.00119.2085.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.8086.8094.40
    Other Income14.4028.7016.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.20115.50110.70
    Interest3.903.302.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.30112.20108.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.30112.20108.20
    Tax14.8029.1024.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.5083.1083.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.5083.1083.90
    Equity Share Capital55.2055.2055.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.447.617.67
    Diluted EPS4.417.567.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.397.617.67
    Diluted EPS4.417.567.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Cyient #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 03:00 pm
