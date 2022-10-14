Cyient Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 516.60 crore, up 20.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 516.60 crore in September 2022 up 20.31% from Rs. 429.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.50 crore in September 2022 down 42.19% from Rs. 83.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.80 crore in September 2022 down 28.35% from Rs. 135.10 crore in September 2021.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.67 in September 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 772.65 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.45% over the last 12 months.