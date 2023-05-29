Cupid Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.50 crore, up 32.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.50 crore in March 2023 up 32.31% from Rs. 31.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2023 up 99.01% from Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.59 crore in March 2023 up 65.44% from Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2022.

Cupid EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.14 in March 2022.

Cupid shares closed at 268.15 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.47% returns over the last 6 months and 14.15% over the last 12 months.