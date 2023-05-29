English
    Cupid Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.50 crore, up 32.31% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cupid are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.50 crore in March 2023 up 32.31% from Rs. 31.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2023 up 99.01% from Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.59 crore in March 2023 up 65.44% from Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2022.

    Cupid EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.14 in March 2022.

    Cupid shares closed at 268.15 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.47% returns over the last 6 months and 14.15% over the last 12 months.

    Cupid
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.5041.7631.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.5041.7631.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.8713.5018.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.391.07-3.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.893.062.48
    Depreciation0.830.780.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.7411.216.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7712.145.74
    Other Income1.991.151.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7613.306.80
    Interest0.570.080.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.1913.226.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.1913.226.77
    Tax2.853.192.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.3410.034.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.3410.034.19
    Equity Share Capital13.3413.3413.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.257.523.14
    Diluted EPS6.227.523.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.257.523.14
    Diluted EPS6.227.523.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am