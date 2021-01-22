Cummins India Q3 PAT may dip 38% YoY to Rs. 125.4 cr: Yash Securities

Cummins India | MFs reduced stake in the company to 17.12 percent in December quarter, from 18.63 percent in September quarter. Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee names did not appear in December quarter's shareholding pattern. LIC lowered its stake in the company to 6.12 percent from 6.74 percent in same periods.

Yash Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Defense sector. The brokerage house expects Cummins India to report net profit at Rs. 125.4 crore down 38% year-on-year (down 13.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 13.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,257.7 crore, according to Yash Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 334.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 292.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 144.6 crore.

