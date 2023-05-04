CSB Bank — Gold loans add shine to the performance

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Robust growth in gold loans, deposit growth healthy Margins at record high Asset quality improves further, provision written back during the year Operating expenses rise as banks pursue growth plans Valuations attractive CSB Bank (CMP: Rs 284; Mcap: Rs 4,927 crore) posted healthy earnings in FY23, with net profit rising 19 percent. Apart from the rise in operating expenses and lower treasury profits, CSB Bank showed improvements across most operating and financial parameters – strong loan growth, record high margins, healthy fee income, improved asset...