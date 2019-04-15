Cox & Kings Q4 PAT seen up 448.9% YoY to Rs. 7.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Others sector. The brokerage house expects Cox & Kings to report net profit at Rs. 7.4 crore up 448.9% year-on-year (down 74.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 14.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 457.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 10.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 121.8 crore.

