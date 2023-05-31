English
    Country Club Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore, down 5.68% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore in March 2023 down 5.68% from Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 131.99 crore in March 2023 down 884.96% from Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 127.45 crore in March 2023 down 671.01% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022.

    Country Club shares closed at 6.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.89% over the last 12 months.

    Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.7815.9914.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.7815.9914.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.202.562.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.254.535.07
    Depreciation2.403.483.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies178.00----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.158.407.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-184.21-2.98-3.95
    Other Income54.36--22.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-129.85-2.9818.89
    Interest2.022.401.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-131.87-5.3817.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-131.87-5.3817.00
    Tax0.120.550.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-131.99-5.9316.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-131.99-5.9316.82
    Equity Share Capital32.6932.6932.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.07-0.361.03
    Diluted EPS-8.07-0.361.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.07-0.361.03
    Diluted EPS-8.07-0.361.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

