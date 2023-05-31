Country Club Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore, down 5.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore in March 2023 down 5.68% from Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 131.99 crore in March 2023 down 884.96% from Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 127.45 crore in March 2023 down 671.01% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022.
Country Club shares closed at 6.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.89% over the last 12 months.
|Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.78
|15.99
|14.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.78
|15.99
|14.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.20
|2.56
|2.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.25
|4.53
|5.07
|Depreciation
|2.40
|3.48
|3.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|178.00
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.15
|8.40
|7.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-184.21
|-2.98
|-3.95
|Other Income
|54.36
|--
|22.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-129.85
|-2.98
|18.89
|Interest
|2.02
|2.40
|1.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-131.87
|-5.38
|17.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-131.87
|-5.38
|17.00
|Tax
|0.12
|0.55
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-131.99
|-5.93
|16.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-131.99
|-5.93
|16.82
|Equity Share Capital
|32.69
|32.69
|32.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.07
|-0.36
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-8.07
|-0.36
|1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.07
|-0.36
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-8.07
|-0.36
|1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited