Country Club Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore, down 5.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore in March 2023 down 5.68% from Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 131.99 crore in March 2023 down 884.96% from Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 127.45 crore in March 2023 down 671.01% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022.

Country Club shares closed at 6.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.89% over the last 12 months.