COSYN Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore, up 106.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore in March 2023 up 106.6% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100.31% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022.

COSYN shares closed at 26.32 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.21% over the last 12 months.