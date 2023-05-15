English
    COSYN Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore, up 106.6% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for COSYN are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore in March 2023 up 106.6% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100.31% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022.

    COSYN shares closed at 26.32 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.21% over the last 12 months.

    COSYN
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.653.291.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.653.291.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.160.180.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.16-0.460.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.682.581.01
    Depreciation0.260.250.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.720.731.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.02-1.04
    Other Income0.080.052.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.071.53
    Interest0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.051.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.051.52
    Tax0.050.030.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.021.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.021.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.000.021.37
    Equity Share Capital7.507.507.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.031.83
    Diluted EPS-0.010.031.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.031.83
    Diluted EPS-0.010.031.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Computers - Software Medium & Small #COSYN #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:17 am