COSYN Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore, up 106.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for COSYN are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore in March 2023 up 106.6% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100.31% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022.
COSYN shares closed at 26.32 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.21% over the last 12 months.
|COSYN
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.65
|3.29
|1.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.65
|3.29
|1.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.16
|0.18
|0.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.16
|-0.46
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.68
|2.58
|1.01
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.25
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.72
|0.73
|1.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.02
|-1.04
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.05
|2.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.07
|1.53
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.05
|1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.05
|1.52
|Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.02
|1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.02
|1.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.00
|0.02
|1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|1.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|1.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited