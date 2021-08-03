COSYN Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, down 57.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in June 2021 down 57.53% from Rs. 6.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 down 215.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

COSYN shares closed at 34.00 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.37% returns over the last 6 months and 41.08% over the last 12 months.