Cords Cable Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 97.41 crore, down 14.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.41 crore in March 2020 down 14.22% from Rs. 113.56 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2020 up 107.89% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2020 down 17.45% from Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2019.

Cords Cable Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2019.

Cords Cable Ind shares closed at 37.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.44% returns over the last 6 months and -34.60% over the last 12 months.