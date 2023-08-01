English
    Control Print Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.61 crore, up 26.26% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Control Print are:Net Sales at Rs 83.61 crore in June 2023 up 26.26% from Rs. 66.22 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.48 crore in June 2023 up 21.42% from Rs. 11.93 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.11 crore in June 2023 up 22.83% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2022.
    Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 8.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.30 in June 2022.Control Print shares closed at 636.55 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.50% returns over the last 6 months and 40.50% over the last 12 months.
    Control Print
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.6188.4866.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.6188.4866.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.3535.2219.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.785.364.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.10-4.330.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.8414.3312.05
    Depreciation3.923.893.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.8216.9911.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8017.0114.21
    Other Income1.401.700.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1918.7114.37
    Interest0.220.480.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.9818.2314.21
    Exceptional Items0.000.000.16
    P/L Before Tax17.9818.2314.37
    Tax3.502.222.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4816.0111.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4816.0111.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.4816.0111.93
    Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.879.807.30
    Diluted EPS8.879.807.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.879.807.30
    Diluted EPS8.879.807.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 1, 2023

