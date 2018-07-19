Colgate Q1 PAT seen up 18.4% YoY to Rs. 160 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Colgate to report net profit at Rs. 160 crore up 18.4% year-on-year (down 14.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,080 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 260 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.