Colgate Palmolive Q4 PAT seen up 17.1% YoY to Rs. 239.1 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Colgate Palmolive to report net profit at Rs. 239.1 crore up 17.1% year-on-year (down 12.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,230.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 39.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 367.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

