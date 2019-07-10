App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Colgate Palmolive Q1 PAT may dip 2.1% YoY to Rs. 185.4 cr: ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Colgate Palmolive to report net profit at Rs. 185.4 crore down 2.1% year-on-year (down 6.2% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,122.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 304.3 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 10, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Colgate-Palmolive #earnings #FMCG #ICICI Direct #Result Poll

