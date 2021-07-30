Colgate Palmolive (India): Higher investment in brands lends a hand to steady growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Colgate Palmolive’s (CPIL; CMP: Rs 1,709; Market Capitalisation: Rs 46,485 crore) June quarter results were in line with Street expectations. CPIL continued to invest in brands, with advertisement and publicity expenditure increasing to 14 per cent of revenues as compared to 11 per cent in June 2020 and 12 per cent in the March 2021 quarter. June quarter results Revenues grew by 12 per cent year on year (YoY), led by single-digit volume growth in the toothpaste segment and around 8-9...