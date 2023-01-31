English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Coal India Q3 net profit jumps 70% to Rs 7,556 crore on higher realisations

    The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. The company has fixed Wednesday, February 8, 2023 as the Record Date for the dividend and it will be paid by March 2, 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    State-run miner Coal India on January 31 reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 7,755.55 crore, registering a 70.13 percent growth over Rs 4,558.39 crore a year ago.

    The revenue from operations came in at Rs 35,169.33 crore, up 23.68 percent from Rs 28,433.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the mining giant said in an exchange filing.

    Brokerages expect the miner to report higher e-auction realisation amid high price environment.

    The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. The company has fixed Wednesday, February 8, 2023 as the Record Date for the dividend and it will be paid by March 2, 2023. In November, the company had announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share.