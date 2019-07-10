Coal India Q1 PAT seen up 20.5% YoY to Rs. 4,560.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Coal India to report net profit at Rs. 4,560.1 crore up 20.5% year-on-year (down 24.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 24,662.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,765.1 crore.

