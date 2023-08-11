Coal India: Higher wage cost, lower e-auction prices

The Q1FY24 results of Coal India were above Street expectations.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights E-auction prices lower Full impact of wage agreement 50% dividend payout likely to continue We remain neutral The Q1FY24 results of Coal India (CIL; CMP: Rs 235; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,44,640 crore) were above Street expectations. Result performance Production was lower quarter on quarter (QoQ) while offtake remained flattish. Average realisations were lower, QoQ, despite an increase of 8 percent for fuel supply agreement (FSA) prices in some grade of coal, effective from 1st June 23. During the quarter, FSA volume (90 percent of the total...