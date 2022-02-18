English
    Coal India: Higher dividend yield only draw

    Increase in price of coal supplied under the fuel supply agreement and wage negotiation critical points to track for Coal India

    Nandish Shah
    February 18, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
    Coal India: Higher dividend yield only draw

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The Q3FY22 results of Coal India Ltd (CIL; CMP: Rs 163; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,01,212 crore) were above Street expectations. CIL has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. Net receivables, as on December 31, stood at Rs 13,428 crore compared to Rs 19,623 crore as on March 31, 2021. The management expects to bring it down to Rs 10,000 crore by the end of FY22. December 2021 quarter results Higher volumes and better realisations year on year...

