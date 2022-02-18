Coal India: Higher dividend yield only draw

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q3FY22 results of Coal India Ltd (CIL; CMP: Rs 163; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,01,212 crore) were above Street expectations. CIL has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. Net receivables, as on December 31, stood at Rs 13,428 crore compared to Rs 19,623 crore as on March 31, 2021. The management expects to bring it down to Rs 10,000 crore by the end of FY22. December 2021 quarter results Higher volumes and better realisations year on year...