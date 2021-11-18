Classic Global Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 20.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2021 up 20.03% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

Classic Global shares closed at 0.39 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.71% returns over the last 6 months and 56.00% over the last 12 months.