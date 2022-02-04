MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    City Union Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 489.97 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for City Union Bank are:

    Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 489.97 crore in December 2021 up 0.19% from Rs. 489.0491 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.12 crore in December 2021 up 15.41% from Rs. 169.93 crore in December 2020.

    Operating Profit stands at Rs. 369.62 crore in December 2021 down 19.37% from Rs. 458.43 crore in December 2020.

    City Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2020.

    Close

    City Union Bank shares closed at 144.70 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.61% returns over the last 6 months and -20.73% over the last 12 months.

    City Union Bank
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Interest Earned
    (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills864.65863.21890.67
    (b) Income on Investment165.56154.16146.96
    (c) Int. on balances With RBI4.013.738.79
    (d) Others1.031.091.60
    Other Income160.00202.75229.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Interest Expended545.27543.93558.98
    Employees Cost133.78126.96120.19
    Other Expenses146.58148.95140.20
    Depreciation------
    Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies369.62405.10458.43
    Provisions And Contingencies123.50148.00218.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax246.12257.10239.93
    Tax50.0075.0070.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities196.12182.10169.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period196.12182.10169.93
    Equity Share Capital73.9473.8873.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    ANALYTICAL RATIOS
    a) % of Share by Govt.------
    b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
    c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.652.462.30
    Diluted EPS2.622.432.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.652.462.30
    Diluted EPS2.622.432.28
    NPA Ratios :
    i) Gross NPA1,998.552,119.341,071.69
    ii) Net NPA1,295.911,294.05527.15
    i) % of Gross NPA5.215.582.94
    ii) % of Net NPA3.443.481.47
    Return on Assets %1.361.321.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #City Union Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 05:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.