City Union Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 489.97 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 489.97 crore in December 2021 up 0.19% from Rs. 489.0491 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.12 crore in December 2021 up 15.41% from Rs. 169.93 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 369.62 crore in December 2021 down 19.37% from Rs. 458.43 crore in December 2020.

City Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2020.

City Union Bank shares closed at 144.70 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.61% returns over the last 6 months and -20.73% over the last 12 months.