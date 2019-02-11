Chromatic India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, down 67.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chromatic India are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in December 2018 down 67.32% from Rs. 10.30 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 up 34.02% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 up 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.
Chromatic India shares closed at 0.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.48% returns over the last 6 months and -62.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Chromatic India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.85
|1.32
|10.15
|Other Operating Income
|0.51
|0.02
|0.15
|Total Income From Operations
|3.37
|1.34
|10.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.97
|1.44
|9.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.48
|-0.72
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.40
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.49
|0.43
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.29
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|-0.25
|0.09
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|-0.28
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|-0.28
|0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.10
|-0.28
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.10
|-0.28
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|71.05
|71.05
|71.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited