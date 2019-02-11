Chromatic India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, down 67.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in December 2018 down 67.32% from Rs. 10.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 up 34.02% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 up 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

Chromatic India shares closed at 0.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.48% returns over the last 6 months and -62.75% over the last 12 months.