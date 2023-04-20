Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 PAT seen up 68.7% YoY to Rs. 328.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Chambal Fertilizers

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Agro Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals to report net profit at Rs. 328.1 crore up 68.7% year-on-year (up 1.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 74.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 30.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,762 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 66.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 601.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prabhudas_agrochemicals