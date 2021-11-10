Chaman Lal Seti Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 167.19 crore, down 10.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.19 crore in September 2021 down 10.68% from Rs. 187.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.60 crore in September 2021 down 40.28% from Rs. 16.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.25 crore in September 2021 down 36.25% from Rs. 23.92 crore in September 2020.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.11 in September 2020.

Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 116.15 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.61% returns over the last 6 months