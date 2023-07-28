Chalet Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 303.18 crore, up 26.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.18 crore in June 2023 up 26.63% from Rs. 239.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.66 crore in June 2023 up 223.57% from Rs. 27.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.36 crore in June 2023 up 6.96% from Rs. 104.11 crore in June 2022.

Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 488.75 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.58% returns over the last 6 months and 49.08% over the last 12 months.