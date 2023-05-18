English
    Century Enka Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 472.62 crore, down 17.43% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Enka are:

    Net Sales at Rs 472.62 crore in March 2023 down 17.43% from Rs. 572.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2023 down 70.78% from Rs. 49.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.82 crore in March 2023 down 59.08% from Rs. 72.88 crore in March 2022.

    Century Enka EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.72 in March 2022.

    Century Enka shares closed at 417.85 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.

    Century Enka
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations472.62468.25572.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations472.62468.25572.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials289.44282.85351.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.1019.6115.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.5811.800.54
    Power & Fuel56.20--55.45
    Employees Cost30.6129.3730.72
    Depreciation11.6610.0510.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.04103.9550.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9910.6257.67
    Other Income7.173.884.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1614.5062.47
    Interest1.250.390.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.9114.1162.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.9114.1162.18
    Tax2.404.1412.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.519.9749.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.519.9749.65
    Equity Share Capital21.8521.8521.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.644.5622.72
    Diluted EPS6.644.5622.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.644.5622.72
    Diluted EPS6.644.5622.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
