Century Enka Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 472.62 crore, down 17.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 472.62 crore in March 2023 down 17.43% from Rs. 572.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2023 down 70.78% from Rs. 49.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.82 crore in March 2023 down 59.08% from Rs. 72.88 crore in March 2022.

Century Enka EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.72 in March 2022.

Century Enka shares closed at 417.85 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.