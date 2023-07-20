Century Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,117.33 crore, down 6.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,117.33 crore in June 2023 down 6.1% from Rs. 1,189.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2023 down 112.7% from Rs. 46.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.36 crore in June 2023 down 6.32% from Rs. 143.42 crore in June 2022.

Century shares closed at 943.20 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.52% returns over the last 6 months and 18.20% over the last 12 months.