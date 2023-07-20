English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Century Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,117.33 crore, down 6.1% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,117.33 crore in June 2023 down 6.1% from Rs. 1,189.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2023 down 112.7% from Rs. 46.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.36 crore in June 2023 down 6.32% from Rs. 143.42 crore in June 2022.

    Century shares closed at 943.20 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.52% returns over the last 6 months and 18.20% over the last 12 months.

    Century Textiles and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,117.331,186.761,171.84
    Other Operating Income--21.7818.06
    Total Income From Operations1,117.331,208.541,189.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials647.84675.31693.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.69-3.2914.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.9720.72-34.90
    Power & Fuel--133.72188.73
    Employees Cost87.2785.8581.03
    Depreciation58.4256.9356.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses253.19174.90107.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.8964.4083.09
    Other Income8.059.544.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.9473.9487.20
    Interest12.9614.1911.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.9859.7575.75
    Exceptional Items-64.40134.21--
    P/L Before Tax-1.42193.9675.75
    Tax0.5051.0330.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.92142.9345.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.92142.9345.41
    Minority Interest1.182.860.91
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.14-0.52-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.88145.2746.31
    Equity Share Capital111.69111.69111.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.5313.014.15
    Diluted EPS-0.5313.014.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.5313.014.15
    Diluted EPS-0.5313.014.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Century #Century Textiles and Industries #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:46 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!