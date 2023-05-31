CCL Internation Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.74 crore, down 44.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.74 crore in March 2023 down 44.85% from Rs. 15.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 79.07% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2023 down 55.24% from Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2022.

CCL Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2022.

CCL Internation shares closed at 26.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 60.18% returns over the last 6 months and 71.91% over the last 12 months.