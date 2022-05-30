CCL Internation Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore, up 18.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore in March 2022 up 18.79% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2022 up 222.2% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2022 up 67.3% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.

CCL Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

CCL Internation shares closed at 16.85 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)