CCCL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.95 crore, down 32.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.95 crore in September 2021 down 32.12% from Rs. 58.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.58 crore in September 2021 up 18.31% from Rs. 30.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021 up 62.25% from Rs. 6.41 crore in September 2020.

CCCL shares closed at 0.75 on November 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 114.29% over the last 12 months.