Castex Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.97 crore, up 438.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.97 crore in June 2021 up 438.18% from Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 124.74 crore in June 2021 up 6.21% from Rs. 132.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2021 up 55.9% from Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2020.

Castex Tech shares closed at 0.80 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)