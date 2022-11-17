English
    Career Point Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, up 119.55% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Career Point are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in September 2022 up 119.55% from Rs. 6.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.24 crore in September 2022 up 96.4% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.07 crore in September 2022 up 61.1% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021.

    Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2021.

    Career Point shares closed at 140.55 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.36% returns over the last 6 months and -1.26% over the last 12 months.

    Career Point
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.8514.146.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.8514.146.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.421.220.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.16-0.15-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.132.002.09
    Depreciation0.790.810.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.941.881.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.738.371.86
    Other Income0.550.592.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.288.964.75
    Interest0.200.210.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.088.754.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.088.754.15
    Tax1.842.460.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.246.303.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.246.303.18
    Equity Share Capital18.1918.1918.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.433.461.75
    Diluted EPS3.433.461.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.433.461.75
    Diluted EPS3.433.461.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 11:00 pm