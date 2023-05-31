English
    Career Point Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.78 crore, up 106.78% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Career Point are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.78 crore in March 2023 up 106.78% from Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2023 up 2609.98% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2023 up 402.6% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.

    Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

    Career Point shares closed at 245.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.18% returns over the last 6 months and 116.49% over the last 12 months.

    Career Point
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.7811.136.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.7811.136.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.280.150.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.180.05-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.182.101.98
    Depreciation0.750.780.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.053.173.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.714.88-0.44
    Other Income1.281.341.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.996.220.67
    Interest0.220.210.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.776.010.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.776.010.43
    Tax1.231.900.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.544.120.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.544.120.20
    Equity Share Capital18.1918.1918.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.260.12
    Diluted EPS3.042.260.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.260.12
    Diluted EPS3.042.260.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am