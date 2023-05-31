Career Point Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.78 crore, up 106.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.78 crore in March 2023 up 106.78% from Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2023 up 2609.98% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2023 up 402.6% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.

Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

Career Point shares closed at 245.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.18% returns over the last 6 months and 116.49% over the last 12 months.