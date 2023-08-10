CARE Ratings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.42 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.42 crore in June 2023 up 21.72% from Rs. 54.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.81 crore in June 2023 up 30.32% from Rs. 13.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.36 crore in June 2023 up 24.14% from Rs. 23.65 crore in June 2022.

CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.61 in June 2022.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 754.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.40% returns over the last 6 months and 56.42% over the last 12 months.