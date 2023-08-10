English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CARE Ratings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.42 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.42 crore in June 2023 up 21.72% from Rs. 54.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.81 crore in June 2023 up 30.32% from Rs. 13.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.36 crore in June 2023 up 24.14% from Rs. 23.65 crore in June 2022.

    CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.61 in June 2022.

    CARE Ratings shares closed at 754.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.40% returns over the last 6 months and 56.42% over the last 12 months.

    CARE Ratings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.4277.5154.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.4277.5154.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.3837.1928.87
    Depreciation2.573.062.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2013.019.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2624.2613.85
    Other Income11.5310.377.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7934.6321.37
    Interest0.380.540.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.4134.0921.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.4134.0921.20
    Tax8.0613.937.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.3620.1514.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.3620.1514.14
    Minority Interest-0.55-0.55-0.47
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.8119.6013.67
    Equity Share Capital29.7029.7029.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.006.604.61
    Diluted EPS5.996.604.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.006.604.61
    Diluted EPS5.996.604.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Care Ratings #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!