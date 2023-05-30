English
    Campus Active Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 347.75 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Campus Activewear are:

    Net Sales at Rs 347.75 crore in March 2023 down 11.38% from Rs. 392.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.95 crore in March 2023 up 42.68% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.12 crore in March 2023 up 23.56% from Rs. 46.23 crore in March 2022.

    Campus Active EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.

    Campus Active shares closed at 358.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.14% returns over the last 6 months and -0.11% over the last 12 months.

    Campus Activewear
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations347.75465.62392.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations347.75465.62392.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.93199.06176.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.492.09131.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.4037.95-43.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8822.7419.07
    Depreciation19.9819.5614.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.31111.8862.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5672.3631.11
    Other Income0.580.880.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1473.2331.41
    Interest7.238.234.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.9165.0026.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.9165.0026.47
    Tax6.9616.6810.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.9548.3116.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.9548.3116.08
    Equity Share Capital152.34152.33152.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----166.32
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.751.590.53
    Diluted EPS0.751.580.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.751.590.53
    Diluted EPS0.751.580.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Campus Active #Campus Activewear #Earnings First-Cut #footwear #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:31 am