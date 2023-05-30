Campus Active Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 347.75 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.75 crore in March 2023 down 11.38% from Rs. 392.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.95 crore in March 2023 up 42.68% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.12 crore in March 2023 up 23.56% from Rs. 46.23 crore in March 2022.

Campus Active EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.

Campus Active shares closed at 358.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.14% returns over the last 6 months and -0.11% over the last 12 months.