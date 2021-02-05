Cadila Health Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,918.80 crore, up 12.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,918.80 crore in December 2020 up 12.14% from Rs. 1,711.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.30 crore in December 2020 down 34.32% from Rs. 213.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 523.10 crore in December 2020 up 37.26% from Rs. 381.10 crore in December 2019.

Cadila Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.09 in December 2019.

Cadila Health shares closed at 479.20 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.70% returns over the last 6 months and 81.41% over the last 12 months.