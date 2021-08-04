MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Streaming Live - ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Gokaldas Exports; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gokaldas Exports has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated August 03, 2021.

Broker Research
August 04, 2021 / 05:28 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Gokaldas Exports


Gokaldas Exports (GEL) is one of India’s leading apparel exporters with an annual capacity of 30 million pieces. Gokaldas focuses on manufacturing complex garmenting products that insulate it from other price based competition. Impressive clientele of leading international brands with ‘GAP’ and ‘H&M’ being major contributor to revenues. US contributes ~65% of sales Under the leadership of the new MD (post exit of Blackstone in FY18), Gokaldas has scripted a successful turnaround of its business operations


Outlook


We like GEL as a structural long term story to play the apparel export space. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock We value GEL at Rs 280 i.e. 15x FY23E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Gokaldas Exports #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 4, 2021 05:28 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.