Buy Britannia Industries: target of Rs 4200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4200 in its research report dated August 02, 2021.

August 10, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries


Q1FY2022 performance was affected by high base of Q1FY2021. Revenue stood flat and OPM down 469 bps to 16.3%. On a two-year CAGR basis, revenue and operating profit grew 12% and 19%, respectively. Britannia continues to gain market share in key markets. Management is focusing on achieving high single-digit to low double-digit volume growth. Raw-material inflation stands at 8-9%. Calibrated price hikes and cost efficiencies would help in mitigating the impact.



Outlook


The stock has underperformed the broader indices and is trading at attractive valuation of 38x its FY2023E EPS. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,200.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 10, 2021 07:58 pm

