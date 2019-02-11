Budge Budge Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.39 crore, up 9.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.39 crore in December 2018 up 9.57% from Rs. 46.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2018 down 191.47% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2018 down 63.47% from Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2017.

Budge Budge shares closed at 10.00 on November 18, 2014 (BSE)