Budge Budge Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.39 crore, up 9.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Budge Budge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.39 crore in December 2018 up 9.57% from Rs. 46.90 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2018 down 191.47% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2018 down 63.47% from Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2017.
Budge Budge shares closed at 10.00 on November 18, 2014 (BSE)
|
|Budge Budge Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.39
|49.18
|46.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.25
|Total Income From Operations
|51.39
|49.18
|46.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.79
|30.73
|28.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.48
|-0.98
|-2.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.69
|11.19
|10.62
|Depreciation
|1.22
|1.21
|1.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.45
|7.64
|7.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-0.61
|2.21
|Other Income
|1.43
|1.40
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.80
|2.74
|Interest
|1.67
|1.35
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.47
|-0.55
|1.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.47
|-0.55
|1.78
|Tax
|0.15
|-0.21
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.63
|-0.34
|1.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.63
|-0.34
|1.78
|Equity Share Capital
|6.38
|6.38
|6.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.55
|-0.53
|2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-2.55
|-0.53
|2.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.55
|-0.53
|2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-2.55
|-0.53
|2.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited